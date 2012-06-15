* Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley among the underwriters
* Intends to list shares under symbol 'ATG'
* Intends to use the proceeds to repay debts
June 15 Online automobiles marketplace operator
AutoTrader Group Inc filed with the U.S. securities regulator to
raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering of its
Class A common stock.
AutoTrader Group, which owns the AutoTrader.com and Kelley
Blue Book brands, plans to use the proceeds from the IPO to
repay debts, it said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The Atlanta, Georgia-based company, which generates revenue
mainly through subscriptions for new and used car listings and
advertising, said Goldman, Sachs & Co, Morgan Stanley and
Citigroup are among the underwriters to the IPO.
Some affiliates of the underwriters are lenders to the
company and are expected to receive a portion of the net
proceeds, AutoTrader Group said in the filing.
It intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York
Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq under the symbol "ATG."
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
intends to sell or their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO can be different.