* Auto Trader shares rise 16 percent on debut
* UK's biggest listing since Royal Mail, by market value
* UK's largest-ever private equity-backed listing
By Nishant Kumar and Freya Berry
LONDON, March 19 Shares in online car
marketplace Auto Trader Group rose more than 16
percent on their debut in London on Thursday after Britain's
largest ever private equity-backed listing.
The flotation gave the company a market value of 2.35
billion pounds ($3.5 billion), making it also Britain's biggest
listing of any kind since the government sold shares in Royal
Mail in late 2013.
The company, which started out in the 1970s as a weekly
magazine, went fully digital in 2013 under private equity owner
Apax Partners after magazine circulation slumped.
It operates Britain's leading website for buying and selling
new and used cars. The firm has focused its efforts on appealing
to smartphone and tablet users, who run over 400,000 Auto Trader
searches daily.
Auto Trader shares rose as much as 16.5 percent from the
offer price of 235 pence to almost 274 pence, and at 1515 GMT
were up 15 percent.
The company raised about 437 million pounds in the offer,
while Apax reaped proceeds of 926 million pounds from a sale of
59 percent of the company.
Including an over-allotment option for up to 15 percent of
shares, Apax would be left with a holding of around 25 percent.
The size of the offering is larger than usual, and far above
Britain's listing requirements of 25 percent.
"They took the opportunity to reduce their overhang. They
could have priced higher but they chose instead to do the bigger
deal," said a source close to the deal, referring to the
unusually large proportion of shares that the fund is selling.
TAKEOVER APPROACH SPURNED
Apax acquired 49.9 percent of Auto Trader from the Guardian
Media Group in 2007 in a deal that valued the business at 1.35
billion pounds. It subsequently bought the rest of the company
in 2014 for 619 million pounds.
The listing follows an approach by U.S. private equity firm
Hellman & Friedman earlier this year with a potential 2
billion-pound takeover offer.
Analysts raised questions about next steps for the brand,
which focuses chiefly on the UK and Ireland. It generates 250
million pounds of revenue a year and employs 830 people.
"It's an online business that really does only one thing.
Competitors such as eBay and Gumtree could impact
that," said Mike Butler, analyst at data provider Eagle Alpha,
adding that Auto Trader is seen by some car dealerships as
expensive.
"One option would be a bolt-on business in the UK, like an
insurance arm, to build the brand here. A new territory is a
bigger undertaking," Butler said.
Money raised from IPOs is down 16 percent globally as of
March 12 this year compared with the same period of 2014,
according to Thomson Reuters data, although the number of
offerings is on a par.
Last year saw a spate of private equity-backed offerings,
including British retailers Poundland and Pets at Home
, as funds took advantage of surging stock markets to
exit investments made before the crisis.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank
are joint global co-ordinators and joint bookrunners,
with J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Morgan Stanley
retained as joint bookrunners. Numis Securities is acting as
lead manager.
($1 = 0.6715 pounds)
(Editing by Keith Weir)