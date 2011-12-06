* Q1 EPS $4.68 vs est $4.44

* Q1 rev $1.92 bln vs est $1.89 bln

Dec 6 The largest U.S. auto parts retail chain AutoZone Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results, as more consumers opted for repair shops and dealers for routine automotive maintenance.

Mechanic-assisted work, which accounted for $273 million of AutoZone sales in the first quarter, grew 23 percent, compared with 21 percent last year. Total sales rose 7 percent to $1.92 billion.

The company, which caters primarily to the Do-It-Yourself consumer, has been focusing on building its Do-It-For-Me business as the increasing complexity of vehicles makes more car owners turn to repair shops.

In its do-it-yourself segment the company sells auto parts and tools to consumers who repair their vehicles themselves.

There are about 250 million vehicles on road in the United States, with an average age of about 10 years. Older cars need more repairs, boding well for the U.S. auto parts retail chain industry.

For September-November, the company posted earnings of $4.68 per share, topping analysts' estimate of $4.44, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

On Monday, rival Pep Boys Manny Moe and Jack posted third-quarter revenue slightly below analysts' estimates as its retail business continued to struggle as consumers feel the heat from a tough economy. ID:nASA03A79]

Shares of Memphis-based AutoZone were down 1.5 percent to$333.90 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Pep Boys shares were down 7 percent at $11.