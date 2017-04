March 4 Autozone Inc, a U.S. auto parts retailer, reported a 9.4 percent increase in second-quarter profit as an unseasonably cold winter drove up sales.

Revenue rose 7.3 percent to $2.0 billion in the second quarter ended Feb 15.

Net income rose to $192.8 million, or $5.63 cents per share, from $176.3 million, or $4.78 per share, a year earlier.

Autozone shares were up 1 percent in premarket trading.