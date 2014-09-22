Sept 22 Auto parts retailer AutoZone Inc's
quarterly revenue increased 4.5 percent, narrowly
missing analysts' average estimate.
AutoZone's same-store sales, or sales at stores open at
least for a year, rose 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter ended
Aug. 30. Total revenue was $3.05 billion.
Net income increased to $373.7 million, or $11.28 per share,
for the fourth quarter, from $347.8 million, or $9.76 per share,
a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $11.26 per
share on revenue of $3.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
