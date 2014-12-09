UPDATE 8-U.S. VP Pence kicks off Japan talks, both sides seek "near term" results
Dec 9 AutoZone Inc, the second largest U.S. auto parts retailer, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower gas prices and colder-than-usual weather that encouraged customers to ready their cars for a harsh winter.
Net income rose to $238.3 million, or $7.27 per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 22 from $218.1 million, or $6.29 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 8 percent to $2.26 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $7.16 per share and revenue of $2.21 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
