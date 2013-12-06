UPDATE 2-Western Digital says Toshiba breaching contract, wants exclusive chip talks
* Western Digital: won't let Toshiba run roughshod over its rights
Dec 6 U.S. health regulators on Friday approved Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc's Xiaflex injections to treat a condition that causes a painful curvature of the penis called Peyronie's disease.
It marks the second U.S. approval for Xiaflex, which in 2010 received a Food and Drug Administration nod to treat Dupuytren's contracture - a condition in which hardening of the connective tissue collagen in the hands bends fingers toward the palm, leaving a patient unable to straighten their hands or use their fingers properly.
Xiaflex is now the first FDA-approved non-surgical treatment option for men with Peyronie's disease who have a plaque buildup in the penis that results in a curvature deformity of at least 30 degrees upon erection, the agend.
The drug is injected directly into the collagen buildup to break it down in order to help restore normal function to the penis or hands.
* Western Digital: won't let Toshiba run roughshod over its rights
* Prague stocks buck CEE rise as Moneta trades ex-div * Daimler earnings, dollar retreat cause some improvement in mood * Geopolitical concerns may return * Hungarian bonds firm, still helped by Tuesday's CPI data By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 12 Central European currencies and equities mostly firmed on Wednesday as investors took a breath after selling risky assets in recent weeks due to geopolitical worries. Market participants were split as to whether