UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate confirms Acosta to head Labor Dept
WASHINGTON, April 27 R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
Aug 7 Drugmaker Auxilium Pharmaceuticals posted a much bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by falling sales of testosterone gel Testim.
Auxilium lost $36.5 million, or 73 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a net profit of $42.7 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the loss was 44 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected the company to post a loss of 21 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue fell 17.4 percent to $83 million. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
WASHINGTON, April 27 R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
MEXICO CITY, April 27 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, posted a 6.1 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, while warning it was unclear how recent factors threatening to dampen consumer confidence would play out.