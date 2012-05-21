* To jointly sell Testim through Sept. 30, 2015

May 21 Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc and the U.S. unit of drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline said they will jointly sell Auxilium's testosterone gel, Testim, in the United States.

The co-promotion agreement for Testim, which is used to treat low testosterone production, lasts through Sept. 30, 2015.

Auxilium trimmed its full-year net loss forecast to $5 million to $10 million from its earlier forecast of $5 million to $15 million.

It also raised its total revenue forecast to between $293 million and $315 million for the full year from $283 million to $305 million.

Analysts were expecting total revenue of $299.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares in the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company closed at $17.63 Friday on the Nasdaq.