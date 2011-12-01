* Sees Q1 rev down 10-14 pct sequentially

* Q4 adj EPS $0.73 vs est $0.67

* Q4 revenue $623 mln vs est $620.8 mln

Dec 1 Avago Technologies Ltd posted a better-than-expected fourth-quarter, helped by strong demand for its chips used in smartphones, but forecast weak sales for the first-quarter, sending its shares down 3 percent.

Avago, which designs, develops and supplies analog semiconductor devices, sees first-quarter revenue falling 10-14 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

This implies revenue of $535.7-$560.7 million for the period, well below analysts' estimate of $593.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth quarter, net income fell to $154 million, or 61 cents per share, from $164 million, or 66 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 73 cents per share.

Revenue for the quarter rose 9 percent to $623 million.

Analysts, on average, expected fourth-quarter earnings of 67 cents per share on revenue of $620.8 million.

Shares of the Singapore-based company were down 1 percent in extended trade. They had closed at $29.91 on Nasdaq on Thursday.