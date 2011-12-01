* Sees Q1 rev down 10-14 pct sequentially
* Q4 adj EPS $0.73 vs est $0.67
* Q4 revenue $623 mln vs est $620.8 mln
Dec 1 Avago Technologies Ltd
posted a better-than-expected fourth-quarter, helped by strong
demand for its chips used in smartphones, but forecast weak
sales for the first-quarter, sending its shares down 3 percent.
Avago, which designs, develops and supplies analog
semiconductor devices, sees first-quarter revenue falling 10-14
percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis.
This implies revenue of $535.7-$560.7 million for the
period, well below analysts' estimate of $593.7 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter, net income fell to $154 million, or
61 cents per share, from $164 million, or 66 cents per share, a
year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 73 cents per share.
Revenue for the quarter rose 9 percent to $623 million.
Analysts, on average, expected fourth-quarter earnings of
67 cents per share on revenue of $620.8 million.
Shares of the Singapore-based company were down 1 percent in
extended trade. They had closed at $29.91 on Nasdaq on Thursday.