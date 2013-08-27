UPDATE 4-Hyundai, Kia to recall nearly 1.5 mln vehicles over engine issue
* To recall 1.3 mln vehicles in U.S., nearly 200,000 in S.Korea
Aug 27 Chipmaker Avago Technologies Ltd said third-quarter revenue rose 6 percent as higher sales in its industrial business offset tepid demand from smartphone customers.
The company's net income fell to $142 million, or 56 cents per share, from $145 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $644 million.
Avago shares were up 5.6 percent at $38.60 in extended trading.
* To recall 1.3 mln vehicles in U.S., nearly 200,000 in S.Korea
LONDON, April 7 European shares fell on Friday, putting them on track for a small weekly loss, as major benchmarks tracked a global pull-back in risky assets.
* Premium appliances and TV sales likely lifted margins -analysts