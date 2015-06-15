June 15 Avalanche Biotechnologies Inc's
experimental gene therapy for a leading cause of blindness met
its primary safety goal in a small mid-stage trial, while
staving off vision loss.
The product, called AVA-101, was well tolerated and was not
associated with any serious adverse events in the 12-month study
involving patients with the age-related "wet" form of macular
degeneration, the company said.
The medicine is injected into the lower retina, instead of
directly into the vitreous fluid, the mode of delivery used for
existing treatments such as Roche Holding AG's Lucentis
and Regeneron Inc's Eylea.
Like those standard treatments, the Avalanche product is
meant to stem the proliferation of blood vessels in the eye that
leak and damage vision.
The treatments do so by blocking a protein called VEGF.
Avalanche's AVA-101 inserts a gene that creates an anti-VEGF
protein and keeps producing it, while Lucentis and Eylea are
injections of an anti-VEGF protein itself.
AVA-101 need only be given once, unlike Lucentis and Eylea,
which require frequent injections.
Avalanche and Regeneron last year forged an agreement under
which Regeneron has a time-limited right of first negotiation to
certain rights to AVA-101.
"Now that we have Phase II data, we will start the process
of delivering that data to Regeneron, Thomas Chalberg,
Avalanche's chief executive, said in an interview.
Chalberg said his company has not yet decided, however,
whether to partner the drug. "But we think if we do partner,
Regeneron would be a great one."
Shares of Regeneron were little changed after hours.
