Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
TORONTO May 7 Avalon Rare Metals Inc said on Monday it expects delays in a feasibility study on its flagship Nechalacho rare earth project in Canada's Northwest Territories, as it needs more time to complete metallurgical studies.
Toronto-based Avalon said the feasibility study on the asset will not be completed until the second quarter of calendar 2013. It had originally expected the study to be complete before the end of 2012.
The delay will also push back initial production from the site to late 2016, the company said. It had earlier forecast initial production would begin in late 2015. A detailed production schedule will not be available until the feasibility study is complete.
The company said it currently has $48 million in cash which is sufficient to complete the feasibility study and cover overhead expenses.
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.