By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, June 5 A U.S. Food and Drug
Administration panel of outside experts reopened one of the
biggest drug controversies in recent years on Wednesday at a
meeting where they will decide whether to recommend lifting
marketing restrictions on GlaxoSmithKline Plc's Avandia
diabetes drug.
The two-day FDA advisory committee meeting is not expected
to bring about a major boost in sales for the onetime
multibillion dollar product. But its findings may help revive
the credibility of the British drugmaker's original research and
shed light on the current U.S. regulatory approach to the health
risks posed by new medicines.
Avandia was once the world's best-selling treatment for type
2 diabetes, with annual sales of $3.2 billion. Its use was
heavily restricted in 2010 because of the possibility of
increased risk of heart attack and stroke. It was withdrawn from
the market in Europe in 2010, and only 3,000 people in the
United States take it today.
Glaxo has said it has no plans to promote Avandia again,
even if the FDA panel recommends lifting restrictions on sales
of the drug, whose generic name is rosiglitazone.
The advisory panel session focused on a debate over the
value of a Duke University "readjudication" of Glaxo's Record
safety study that forms the basis for the expert panel's
deliberations over the next two days.
FDA staff said in briefing documents this week that the Duke
analysis backed Glaxo's safety findings for Avandia but also
found that scores of smaller trials raised questions over
whether the pill increases heart risks.
Dr. Thomas Marciniak, medical team leader of FDA's Division
of Cardiovascular and Renal Products, warned panelists that the
readjudication by the Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI)
cannot be considered independent. The effort was financed by and
conducted in collaboration with the drugmaker, which has also
paid thousands of dollars in consulting fees to Duke's lead
investigator, he said.
"They got it right for what they were allowed to say," said
Marciniak. Some Record documents were redacted, he said, and
original records of potential adverse events were deleted.
"The readjudication was limited because it relies largely on
the original database and source documents in collaboration with
GSK," he added.
He offered to treat Glaxo Chief Executive Officer Andrew
Witty and five of the CEO's colleagues to dinner at an expensive
London restaurant if his views prove wrong.
Marciniak said it would have been better for FDA to handle
all the data on Avandia with company authorization, pointing to
concerns that the regulatory agency has less data on Avandia
than the Duke researchers. That prompted panel members to
express concern about how much proprietary data Glaxo has agreed
to share with the agency.
NO AVANDIA PROMOTION
Researchers for Glaxo and DCRI defended Duke's reexamination
of the Record study as comprehensive and independent and said
that it showed no statistically important risk for heart-related
deaths from the use of Avandia. Some FDA staff members also
described the study as well planned and well conducted.
"There is no convincing evidence for systemic, systematic or
intentional manipulation of efficacy or safety outcomes in
Record," said Dr. Preston Dunnmon, an FDA official who reviewed
the Record study, which spanned 4,400 patients across 25
countries, most of them European.
But members of the panel still questioned whether the
reevaluation of Record offered an adequate assessment of the
drug's safety profile.
"I'm not aware of any evidence definitively establishing cv
(cardiovascular) safety," said Dr. Sanjay Kaul of Cedars-Sinai
Heart Institute in California.
"I believe that based on the data that we have been
provided, that we have identified all of the events that were
reported," replied the Duke institute's associate director, Dr.
Kenneth Mahaffey.
But Mahaffey acknowledged a potential bias in the underlying
data because of the original study's open-label style and said
the Duke team did not systematically investigate the information
it received from Glaxo to ensure it was complete: "We just
didn't have the ability to do that."
The panel's patient representative, Rebecca Killion of
Washington, D.C., asked FDA officials whether they had received
assurances from Glaxo that the information the company provided
to Duke researchers had not been altered.
"Do we have evidence that there has been willful redaction
and withholding of information? That's a very good question,"
replied Dr. Mary Parks, director of FDA's division of metabolism
and endocrinology products.
But FDA officials pointed out that the data remains the
property of Glaxo and is not subject to outside scrutiny. A
Glaxo official later told the meeting that the company provided
all the data it had to Duke.
Morningstar analyst Damien Conover predicted only a slight
chance that the meeting will prompt the FDA to ease Avandia
sales restrictions significantly.
"But if they do, that could signal that the FDA is a little
more willing to accept more side effects than it has in the
past," Conover said.
Glaxo has settled lawsuits filed by tens of thousands of
U.S. patients who had taken Avandia and claimed the company
failed to inform them about risks. Several thousand other cases
remain pending. The company last July agreed to pay $3 billion
to settle allegations that it failed to provide the FDA with
safety data on Avandia and marketed other drugs improperly.
European regulators required the Record safety trial over
concerns that drugs in Avandia's class - called
thiazolidinediones, or TZDs - may increase the risk of heart
failure.
The FDA clamped down on Avandia's use in September 2010
after an FDA advisory panel voted that the Record data raised
significant concerns of a greater risk of heart attack and
stroke than other treatments, including Takeda Pharmaceutical
Co's Actos, another TZD.
Although the FDA allowed Avandia to remain on the U.S.
market, it commissioned Duke to analyze results of the Record
trial to better assess the drug's safety and to examine
criticisms over trial design and how the data was handled.
In a briefing document released ahead of the two-day
meeting, the FDA said the study's methods and analyses passed
muster with the Duke group and that it appeared to agree that
Avandia was not associated in the Record trial with increased
risk of heart attacks and stroke.
Avandia sales had been on a downhill slide since 2007, when
Dr. Steven Nissen, head of cardiology at the Cleveland Clinic,
said a pooled analysis of 42 studies showed Avandia increased
the risk of a heart attack by 43 percent. Sales of Avandia,
which was approved in 1999, plunged after the negative
publicity.
The FDA now requires heart-safety data before approving new
diabetes drugs.