KIEV May 30 Avangardco, Ukraine's
largest egg producer, posted a 16 percent fall in first-quarter
net profit on Thursday hit by suspended exports to Syria and
lower domestic prices due to the late arrival of the Easter
holiday.
"The company decreased its export volumes of shell eggs by
7.4 percent year on year to 102.6 mln units due to the
suspension of shipments to Syria as a result of the conflict in
the region," it said.
"As of today, exports to Syria have resumed."
Avangardco's revenues grew 6.3 percent.
"However, the company experienced a decline in its
profitability as a result of the decrease in the average sales
price of shell eggs due to the late arrival of Easter this year
in the second quarter of 2013," Chief Executive Officer Irina
Marchenko said in a statement.
Avangardco said its average egg sales price fell 8.1 percent
in the quarter.
Most of Ukraine's Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter on
the first Sunday after a full moon that follows April 3 and that
can occur any time between April 4 and May 8.
Celebrations include decorating Easter eggs and cooking
special foods, many of which use eggs.
Avangardco said it hoped to improve its results in the full
year by boosting production and sales at home and abroad.
"We believe all these factors combined will have a positive
impact on the company's financial results in 2013," Marchenko
said.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely)