Dec 2 Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc said it agreed to be acquired by a unit of Japan's Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd for about $3.5 billion.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will pay $17 per share in cash, representing a premium of 13.3 percent to Avanir's stock close on Monday. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)