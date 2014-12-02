BRIEF-Watsco Q1 earnings per share $0.71
* Watsco reports record first quarter sales and net income; sales momentum building into second quarter after seasonally late start to the year
(Adds dropped word 'said' in paragraph 1)
Dec 2 Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc said it agreed to be acquired by a unit of Japan's Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd for about $3.5 billion.
Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will pay $17 per share in cash, representing a premium of 13.3 percent to Avanir's stock close on Monday. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Watsco reports record first quarter sales and net income; sales momentum building into second quarter after seasonally late start to the year
* Roopesh Shah to join Evercore as senior managing director in its restructuring & debt advisory group