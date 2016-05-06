BRIEF-CLX Communications sets new financial targets
* TARGET IS THAT NET DEBT OVER TIME SHALL BE BELOW TWO TIMES ADJUSTED EBITDA
May 6 Avant Corp :
* Says two units DIVA CORPORATION and DIVA BUSINESS INNOVATION CORPORATION(DBI), to merge into one unit
* Says effective date June 30 with DBI to be dissolved
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/1cWrfH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* TARGET IS THAT NET DEBT OVER TIME SHALL BE BELOW TWO TIMES ADJUSTED EBITDA
* Hellman & Friedman has rival offer worth as much as A$2.87 bln