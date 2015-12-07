LONDON Dec 7 Satellite group Avanti
Communications has won a contract with BT to help
supply broadband services to British homes that have slow
connections on terrestrial networks.
The company said on Monday that up to 300,000 homes that
could not access speeds greater than 2Mbps would be eligible to
receive a contribution from government to fund the installation
of satellite broadband, with the consumer then paying monthly
service charges.
Digital Economy Minister Ed Vaizey said: "This scheme offers
immediate assistance to those homes and businesses in the most
remote areas with the slowest speeds."
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)