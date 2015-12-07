(Adds background, Avanti shares)
LONDON Dec 7 Satellite group Avanti
Communications won a contract with BT to help
supply broadband services to British homes that have slow
connections on terrestrial networks.
The company said on Monday that up to 300,000 homes that
could not access speeds greater than 2Mbps would be eligible to
receive a contribution from the government to fund the
installation of satellite broadband, with the consumer then
paying monthly service charges.
Shares in Avanti were up 4 percent at 1044 GMT.
Analysts at Cenkos said the deal could generate about 10
million pounds ($15 mln) in recurring revenue annually for the
company, based on estimates that a third of eligible homes and
businesses will take up the offer. The scheme is expected to
start later this month, Avanti said.
"This scheme offers immediate assistance to those homes and
businesses in the most remote areas with the slowest speeds,"
said Digital Economy Minister Ed Vaizey.
Britain is spending 1 billion pounds on its communications
infrastructure, both broadband and mobile coverage, and it wants
superfast broadband to be available to 95 percent of the country
by 2017, up from 78 percent at the end of 2014.
BT has pledged to exceed that target, and in September it
said it would work with the government to deploy broadband to
remote parts of the country, including using a satellite
service.
($1 = 0.6630 pounds)
