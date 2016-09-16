Sept 16 Satellite group Avanti Communications
said on Friday it had begun a process to pay debt due in
October by issuing debt that would mature in 2019, in order to
address a liquidity crunch.
The company, which put itself up for sale in July, said it
launched a consent solicitation process to pay a $32.25 million
coupon due next month, by issuing additional senior secured
notes due 2019.
The move was supported by about 60 percent of bondholders
holding the 2016 debt, Avanti said.
Revenue is expected to grow 35-40 percent annually over the
next 2-3 years, Avanti said. In July, the company had said it
saw full-year revenue at about $83 million, implying a 35
percent jump.
The company said it had about $56 million in cash as of
Sept. 9.
