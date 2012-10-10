BRIEF-Hangzhou Shunwang Technology says dividend payment date
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.189395 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
LONDON Oct 10 Avanti Communications Group PLC : * FY pretax loss 16 million STG * FY revenues and other operating income increased by 246% to £15.0 million
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.189395 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
NEW YORK, June 5 The musical "Come From Away," the play "Oslo," and Bette Midler in a hit revival of "Hello, Dolly!" were among the top winners at Sunday's Drama Desk Awards, one of a series of theater honors leading up to Broadway's top honors, the Tony Awards.