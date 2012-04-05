* Second highest number of wholesalers after Germany
* Two UK firms named in latest fake Avastin incident
* Concerns over lack of resources for inspections
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, April 5 Stamping out trade in
counterfeit drugs like Roche's Avastin is an uphill
fight for regulators, whose task is complicated by the presence
of thousands of small wholesalers across Europe.
In Britain alone - the transit point for a second fake batch
of the cancer drug uncovered in the U.S. market - there are
around 1,800 licensed wholesalers, according to the Medicines
and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
That is the second highest number of pharmaceutical
middlemen in Europe after Germany, where there are more than
3,000 - simply too many to allow for proper supervision,
according to drug manufacturers, who have long complained about
the ease with which medicines are shipped across borders.
"We are concerned that the MHRA doesn't have sufficient
resources to inspect all the premises that have a wholesale
dealer licence," said Malcolm West, a supply chain expert at the
Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry.
Lack of regular inspections increases the risk of things
going wrong, which is what happened in the latest case involving
bogus vials shipped from Turkey via Britain. The fake drugs
contained none of Avastin's active ingredient, bevacizumab.
Two UK-based wholesalers - Richard's Pharma and River East
Supplies - exported the fake versions of the injectable drug to
the United States. The supplies were labelled as Altuzan, which
is the Turkish brand name for Avastin, according to the MHRA.
That pattern of trade from the Middle East through Europe to
the U.S. mirrors what was seen when fake Avastin first hit the
headlines in February, underscoring the vulnerability of the
global medicine supply chain.
The initial case also involved River East.
Officials at Richard's Pharma and River East - both of which
have UK licences allowing them to trade in "biological products"
such as Avastin - did not respond to repeated telephone calls
asking for comment.
PARALLEL TRADE
The vast majority of medicines dispensed in Britain come
from big multinational wholesalers like Celesio and
Alliance Boots, but the MHRA figures show there is also
a long tail of such smaller companies.
These independent firms typically buy products in one
country and sell them in another at a higher price in a
short-term arbitrage trade.
This "parallel" trade is perfectly legal, under European
laws protecting free movement of goods, and also helps keep
prices down, according to the European Association of
Euro-Pharmaceutical Companies, representing parallel traders.
But the practice is still controversial.
In Britain, a parliamentary committee has been investigating
shortages of some medicines in the wake of complaints that
supplies are being sucked out of the country by parallel trade.
The final session of the inquiry was held last week.
Exports from Britain have been encouraged by a weak pound,
which makes the country a cheap place for middlemen to source
medicines. A few years back, British prices were relatively high
and, as a result, there were extensive parallel imports.