By Ben Hirschler
| LONDON, April 4
LONDON, April 4 A new batch of counterfeit
Avastin discovered in the United States was shipped from Britain
after being purchased from a Turkish wholesaler by a
British-based business, officials said on Wednesday.
The pattern of shipments from the Middle East via Europe
mirrors an earlier episode involving fake versions of the Roche
cancer drug in February, highlighting vulnerabilities
in the global medicine supply chain.
Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory
Agency (MHRA) said it was looking into how the latest
counterfeit batch entered Britain before being sold in the U.S.
market.
"It's an ongoing investigation," said spokeswoman Jennifer
Kyne. "We're helping the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) with
their investigation and doing all we can on our side."
The British wholesaler purchased 120 packs of the medicine
from a Turkish supplier, she added. There is no evidence to
suggest that any of it reached patients in Britain.
The FDA said on Tuesday it had identified a new batch of
bogus vials of the injectable cancer treatment containing none
of Avastin's active ingredient, bevacizumab.
The fake versions of the Swiss drugmaker's top-selling
product were labelled as Altuzan, which is the brand name that
Avastin is sold under in Turkey. Kyne said the MHRA was informed
on March 28 by the FDA that Altuzan batch B6021 was counterfeit.
A Roche spokesman said that authentic Altuzan only had
Turkish-language packaging, whereas images of the fake medicine
posted by the FDA on its website showed English-language
packaging.
The FDA said U.S. medical practices had bought the latest
counterfeit Avastin from overseas suppliers, in particular
"Richards Pharma", and the MHRA said it was following up all
potential lines of inquiry, including with Richard's Pharma Ltd,
which is based in Warwick, central England.
A spokeswoman for the company, which is registered as a
business involved in the "wholesale of pharmaceutical goods",
said no-one was immediately available to comment.