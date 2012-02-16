* Danish company discovered counterfeit Avastin
* Path of fake drug highlights complexity of supply chain
By Bill Berkrot and John Acher
NEW YORK/COPENHAGEN, Feb 16 The trail of
fake versions of the multibillion-dollar cancer drug Avastin
that reached southern California has been traced as far away as
Egypt in an investigation by international health regulators.
Danish health authorities first became suspicious about
potentially bogus Avastin in December after a legitimate drug
distributor in that country sounded the alarm, a spokesman for
the Danish Medicines Agency told Reuters on Thursday.
"A Swiss company bought it from Egypt, a Danish company
bought it from the Swiss company, and sold it on to a British
company," Danish Medicines Agency spokesman Christian
Howard-Jessen said. He would not name any of the companies
involved or provide further details about the phony drug's
origins.
"The Danish company was aware that there was something wrong
with it," Howard-Jessen said. "They did what they were supposed
to do, tell us about it. The product was never in Denmark, it
was always en route from one place to another."
Danish regulators informed their British counterparts, who
in turn found that some of the drug had already been shipped to
the United States. British authorities said they then informed
Swiss drugmaker Roche, which gets about $6 billion a
year from Avastin sales globally, and the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration.
The chase after phony Avastin highlights the growing
complexity of the global drug supply chain, including both
legitimate and counterfeit medicines, and how regulators will be
hard-pressed to address potential safety breaches.
"We've known counterfeit products for a long time, and now
they are appearing in the official chain of supply and then they
are hard to avoid," Howard-Jessen said.
With the drug industry increasingly global, medicines can
pass through many hands and nations before reaching patients.
The source ingredients for a majority of U.S. drugs come from
overseas, further complicating the ability of domestic
regulators to track them.
In one recent case that raised major fears over the safety
of the drug supply, tainted versions of Baxter International
Inc's blood thinner heparin that reached the U.S. market
four years ago were traced to ingredients culled from pig farms
in China. Just last week, the FDA issued its recommendations for
ensuring safe production of that drug.
Cardinal Health Inc, one of the three biggest
authorized distributors of Avastin in the United States, said it
will only purchase the drug from the manufacturer.
"That's our general approach to protecting supply chain
integrity and guarding against counterfeit medicines," a
Cardinal spokeswoman said. "We're reminding customers that
that's the best way of protecting them from receiving
adulterated or counterfit medicines."
SAME NUMBER, DIFFERENT NAME
The high cost of medicines in the United States has led some
doctors and patients to seek cheaper alternatives from abroad.
The potential for huge profit has fueled criminal operations
that produce counterfeit drugs across a range of therapeutic
categories, including intravenous biotech drugs such as Avastin.
Roche and its U.S. biotech unit Genentech, which manufactures
the widely-used cancer drug, confirmed earlier this week that
the suspicious Avastin contained none of the medicine's active
ingredient bevacizumab.
The FDA is still investigating the scope of the fake Avastin
distribution, including whether it extended beyond 19 medical
practices which the agency has contacted about buying unapproved
medicines from unauthorized distributors. Most of those offices
are in southern California.
Earlier this week, the FDA said an overseas company called
Quality Specialty Products (QSP) and an affiliate distributor
called Montana Healthcare Solutions had sold unapproved
medicines in the United States.
The FDA is also looking into another company, Volunteer
Distribution based in Gainesboro, Tennessee, that it said
distributed QSP and Montana Healthcare products. Genentech
confirmed that neither QSP, Montana Healthcare nor Volunteer
Distribution were authorized distributors of its drugs.
"Each distributor we partner with has agreed to only
purchase Genentech products directly from Genentech," a company
spokeswoman said.
Calls on Wednesday to Montana Healthcare Solutions using a
phone number on a drug order form obtained by Reuters went
directly to a recorded message. It identified the company by the
name Montana Healthcare Solutions and listed hours of operation.
Messages left were not returned.
A call to the same phone number on Thursday connected to a
recorded message that began "Hi, you've reached Miles Clinical
Sales."
An email address for Paul Bottomley, the business
development director listed on the Montana product order form,
ends with .us, which is not typical of U.S. domestic email
addresses.
Montana Healthcare Solutions is listed as a privately held
company based in South Africa and has a message on its website
saying it has no connection to the outfit under investigation.
A call to the Tennessee number listed for Volunteer
Distribution was answered by a man who said Reuters had reached
a wrong number.