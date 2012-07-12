* To offer 9 mln shares

* To raise $90 mln at midpoint of expected price range

July 12 Anti-virus provider Avast Software B.V. said it expects its U.S. initial public offering of 9 million shares to be priced at $9 to $11 apiece.

The Amsterdam, Netherlands-based company, which sells avast! Free Antivirus, will raise $90 million from the IPO, at the midpoint of the expected price range.

The company filed to raise up to $200 million in December.

AVG Technologies NV, which makes free PC and mobile anti-virus software, had gone public in February.

The company's shares, which fell 19 percent on its market debut, now trade more than 25 percent below their IPO price.

Avast replaced Morgan Keegan with Jefferies as an underwriter to its IPO in April. Other underwriters include UBS Investment Bank and Deutsche Bank.

The company plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "AVST".