NEW DELHI Financial services company Avendus Capital plans to partner with venture capital firm Zodius Capital to invest $400 million to $500 million in technology companies, the two firms said in a statement on Monday.

The investments, expected to be made in the next 3 to 4 years, will be in digital businesses related to the internet and mobile, and business services associated with mobile, social, analytics and cloud technologies, the companies said.

The investments will focus on companies that are looking at tapping the capital markets through initial public offerings.

