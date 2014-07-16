BRIEF-Axis Bank sees FY18 credit cost at between 175 bps and 225 bps
* Exec says doesn't intend to continue with "watch list" construct beyond FY18
July 16 Aveng Ltd :
* Announces launch of an offering of a base size of 1.5 billion rand
* With an upsize option of 500 million rand - senior unsecured convertible bonds maturing in 2019
* Will be issued at 100 pct of their principal amount and are expected to carry a coupon of between 6.75 pct and 7.50 pct per annum, payable semi-annually in arrear on 24 January and 24 July of each year
* Bonds are expected to be priced today and it is expected that settlement of bonds will take place on or about 23 July 2014
* Offering will be made by way of an accelerated bookbuild offering via a private placement to South African and international institutional investors outside United States of America
* Initial conversion price is expected to be set at a premium of between 30.0 pct and 35.0 pct above reference share price on launch date
* Final terms of bonds will be announced after pricing has been determined Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
