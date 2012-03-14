* Diluted headline EPS at 67.5 cents vs 98.2 cents
* Order book at 46 bln rand vs 37 bln rand
JOHANNESBURG, March 14 South Africa's
biggest construction group Aveng reported a 31 decline
in first-half profit, hit by contract execution problems in
Australia and an industry-wide slump at home.
Aveng, which also operates in the Middle East, said diluted
headline earnings per share totalled 67.5 cents in the six
months to end-December compared with 98.2 a year earlier.
Headline EPS, the main profit measure in South Africa,
strips out certain one-time items.
South African construction firms avoided the 2008 global
building slump thanks to the construction boom in the run-up to
the 2010 soccer World Cup.
But they are now struggling to replenish their order books
as the South Africa government delays rolling out its nearly 1
trillion rand ($132.24 billion) infrastructure investment
package.
Aveng said its two-year order book rose by 24 percent to 46
billion rand in the past six months, underpinned by strong
demand from mining and energy sectors in Australia.
Shares in the company have gained about 11 percent so far
this year, outpacing a 5 percent gain the JSE All-share index
.
($1 = 7.5619 South African rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)