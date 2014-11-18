Trump to sign two financial executive orders on Friday -CNBC
WASHINGTON, April 20 U.S. President Donald Trump will sign two executive orders on Friday related to the financial industry, CNBC reported on Thursday.
Nov 18 Avenir Finance SA :
* Says to have joined EnterNext PEA-PME 150 Index Source text: bit.ly/1uCrJr5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
WASHINGTON, April 20 U.S. President Donald Trump will sign two executive orders on Friday related to the financial industry, CNBC reported on Thursday.
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, April 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday fined Deutsche Bank AG $156.6 million for violating foreign exchange rules and running afoul of the Volcker Rule.