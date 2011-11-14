Nov 14 Three months ended Sept 30

(Versus the same period a year earlier, in million rupees unless stated)

Net Profit 548.0 vs 473.0

Net Sales 3,127.0 vs 2,756.0

Results are standalone

A Reuters' poll had forecat net profit of 498.5 million rupees.

NOTE: Aventis Pharma Ltd is the Indian unit of French drugmaker Sanofi . (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)