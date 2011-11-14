BRIEF-Manpasand Beverages March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit from ordinary activities after tax 313.4 million rupees versus profit 255.9 million rupees year ago
Nov 14 Three months ended Sept 30
(Versus the same period a year earlier, in million rupees unless stated)
Net Profit 548.0 vs 473.0
Net Sales 3,127.0 vs 2,756.0
Results are standalone
A Reuters' poll had forecat net profit of 498.5 million rupees.
NOTE: Aventis Pharma Ltd is the Indian unit of French drugmaker Sanofi . (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)
* March quarter net profit from ordinary activities after tax 313.4 million rupees versus profit 255.9 million rupees year ago
* Says recommended final dividend at 30 pct for financial year ended 31st March, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: