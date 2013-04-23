By Katya Wachtel
NEW YORK, April 23 Billionaire trader Marc Lasry
told investors in his $12 billion Avenue Capital that he will
remain at the hedge fund and not become the next U.S ambassador
to France, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Lasry, who had been expected to get the nomination, told
clients in a note on Tuesday he would remain at the New
York-based firm, according to the source, who did not want to be
identified.
Lasry, who would have been the first hedge fund manager
tapped to be a U.S. ambassador, declined to comment.
A longtime Democratic donor with close ties to former
President Bill Clinton, Lasry was considered the front-runner to
be nominated by President Barack Obama as the next ambassador to
France. Chelsea Clinton, the former president's daughter, once
worked as an analyst for Avenue, which specializes in distressed
debt investments.
Lasry is one of the few hedge fund managers who was a strong
supporter and fundraiser for Obama during his re-election
campaign in 2012, hosting a $40,000 per plate fundraiser for him
at his townhouse in Manhattan.
The source familiar with the hedge fund said Lasry withdrew
from consideration when it was determined Avenue would need
investor approval to modify some management documents, as Lasry
is deemed integral to overseeing several of the firm's funds.
But two people close to the hedge fund said there had always
been concern about how Lasry would separate himself from the
fund without being forced to sell his financial stake. If
nominated, Lasry had intended to return to the fund at some
point in the future.
At an event in March, former President Clinton said Lasry
had been notified by the White House he would be nominated for
the post. Neither the White House nor Lasry returned requests
for comment on the nomination at the time, but a person familiar
with the situation confirmed Clinton's remarks.
As speculation mounted earlier in the year that Lasry might
move to Paris, the firm announced it had appointed a chief
investment officer for the first time.
Investors said in March that, even if Lasry was to move to
France, they would remain with Avenue, which Lasry founded with
his sister Sonia Gardner in 1995. Over the years Lasry has
increasingly handed over day-to-day management of the firm to
Gardner and Lasry's role had become more like a "chairman," they
said.