* FDA staff question sends Aveo shares down as much as 21.3
pct
* Staff wonder whether additional trial needed
* Some analysts still believe advisory panel will be
favorable
By Toni Clarke
April 30 Staff reviewers for the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration will ask a panel of outside medical experts
on Thursday whether another clinical trial is needed before an
experimental kidney cancer drug made by Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc
and Astellas Pharma Inc can be approved.
The question caused Aveo's shares to plummet as much as 21.3
percent in early trading on Nasdaq.
In documents posted on Tuesday on the FDA's website, the
reviewers said that in a late-stage trial, patients taking the
drug, tivozanib, did not live longer than those who took a rival
product. They asked whether a new trial was needed to better
assess risk versus benefit, given that other treatments are
available.
The panel will discuss the drug, designed to treat patients
with advanced renal cell cancer, and advise the FDA on whether
it should be approved.
A clinical trial of 517 patients showed that tivozanib
delayed worsening of the disease by an average of 11.9 months
compared with 9.1 months for Nexavar, a drug known generically
as sorafenib that is made by Bayer AG and Onyx
Pharmaceuticals. The result met the main goal of the
trial.
In patients who had not previously received a similar
therapy, tivozanib delayed worsening of disease by an average of
12.7 months.
The trial also showed that only 18 percent of tivozanib
patients needed dosing interruptions due to side effects,
compared with 35 percent for Nexavar. Patients taking tivozanib
had a higher incidence of high blood pressure and fatigue, while
those who received Nexavar in the study reported a higher
incidence of diarrhea and hand-foot syndrome, a skin condition
that resembles sunburn and can cause pain and swelling.
Still, patients taking tivozanib did not, on average, live
longer than those taking Nexavar. On average, patients in the
tivozanib arm of the trial lived 28.8 months while patients
taking sorafenib lived on average 29.3 months.
Investment analysts expect the panel discussion to focus on
the overall survival figures, but they nonetheless believe the
panel will vote in favor of the drug given that the main goal of
the trial was to show a statistically significant improvement in
progression-free survival - the time before the disease worsens.
"After review of the documents, we continue to believe there
is a good likelihood of a favorable vote," said Geoff Meacham,
an analyst at J.P. Morgan, in a research note, adding that the
reviewers appear to have no new concerns on safety or efficacy.
"Net-net, we would be buyers ahead of the panel," he said.
John Sonnier, an analyst at William Blair & Co, said in a
research note on Monday that while a focus on overall survival
benefit may raise concerns with investors, he too believes the
improved safety profile of tivozanib and the superior
progression-free survival figure will lead to a favorable vote.
Advanced kidney cancer is the ninth most commonly diagnosed
cancer in the United States, Aveo said, with an estimated 65,000
new cases projected to be diagnosed this year.
Tivozanib is a pill that is designed to block three members
of the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) family of
proteins. Blocking VEGF acts to starve tumors of the blood
supply and nutrients they need to survive.
The drug is also being studied in a range of other cancers,
including metastatic colorectal cancer and metastatic breast
cancer. Analysts on average expect the drug to generate annual
sales of $1.23 billion by 2017.
In 2007, Aveo licensed the development and commercialization
rights to tivozanib outside Asia from Kirin Brewery, now called
Kyowa Hakko Kirin. Kyowa retained development and
commercialization rights in Asia.
Four years later Aveo and Astellas agreed to co-develop
tivozanib outside Asia. The two companies agreed to jointly
share in the costs and profits of developing the drug in North
America and Europe. Outside these regions, Astellas is
responsible for development and commercialization costs and will
pay Aveo royalties on sales in those territories.
Aveo's shares fell 19 percent to $6.02 in early trading on
Nasdaq, slipping briefly as low as $5.85.