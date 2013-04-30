* Question to experts sends Aveo shares down as much as 26.7
pct
* Analysts provide mixed interpretations of FDA review
By Toni Clarke
April 30 Staff reviewers for the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration have asked a panel of outside medical
experts whether another clinical trial is needed before an
experimental kidney cancer drug made by Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc
and Astellas Pharma Inc can be approved.
The question, posed in documents posted to the FDA's website
on Tuesday, caused Aveo's shares to plummet as much as 26.7
percent on Nasdaq.
The reviewers noted that in a late-stage trial, patients
taking the drug, tivozanib, did not live longer than those who
took a rival product. They asked the panel to consider whether a
new trial was needed to better assess risk versus benefit, given
that other treatments are available.
The panel will discuss tivozanib, which is designed to treat
patients with advanced renal cell cancer, on Thursday and advise
the FDA on whether it should be approved based on the current
available information.
A clinical trial of 517 patients showed that tivozanib
delayed worsening of the disease by an average of 11.9 months
compared with 9.1 months for Nexavar, a drug known generically
as sorafenib that is made by Bayer AG and Onyx
Pharmaceuticals. The result met the main goal of the
trial.
Still, patients taking tivozanib did not, on average, live
longer than those taking Nexavar. On average, patients in the
tivozanib arm of the trial lived 28.8 months while patients
taking sorafenib lived on average 29.3 months.
Drug industry analysts provided mixed interpretations of the
reviewers' questions.
"We believe the tone of the briefing documents and the
question posed to the panel are consistent with our prior work,
where we were unable to find historical precedent of the FDA
approving an agent with a detrimental overall survival trend,"
said Howard Liang, an analyst at Leerink Swann.
Salveen Richter, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity, concurred.
"We see considerable risk of a negative panel," he said in a
research note.
Others were less pessimistic, saying that while the panel is
likely to focus on the overall survival figures, the main goal
of the trial was to show a statistically significant improvement
in progression-free survival, the time before the disease
worsens. The company achieved that goal.
In patients who had not previously received a similar
therapy, tivozanib delayed worsening of disease by an average of
12.7 months.
"After review of the documents, we continue to believe there
is a good likelihood of a favorable vote," said Geoff Meacham.
"Net-net, we would be buyers ahead of the panel."
The trial showed that only 18 percent of tivozanib patients
needed dosing interruptions due to side effects, compared with
35 percent for Nexavar. Patients taking tivozanib had a higher
incidence of high blood pressure and fatigue, while those who
received Nexavar in the study reported a higher incidence of
diarrhea and hand-foot syndrome, a skin condition that resembles
sunburn and can cause pain and swelling.
Advanced kidney cancer is the ninth most commonly diagnosed
cancer in the United States, Aveo said, with an estimated 65,000
new cases projected to be diagnosed this year.
Tivozanib is a pill that is designed to block three members
of the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) family of
proteins. Blocking VEGF acts to starve tumors of the blood
supply and nutrients they need to survive.
The drug is also being studied in a range of other cancers,
including metastatic colorectal cancer and metastatic breast
cancer. Analysts on average expect the drug to generate annual
sales of $1.23 billion by 2017.
In 2007, Aveo licensed the development and commercialization
rights to tivozanib outside Asia from Kirin Brewery, now called
Kyowa Hakko Kirin. Kyowa retained development and
commercialization rights in Asia.
Four years later Aveo and Astellas agreed to co-develop
tivozanib outside Asia. The two companies agreed to jointly
share in the costs and profits of developing the drug in North
America and Europe. Outside these regions, Astellas is
responsible for development and commercialization costs and will
pay Aveo royalties on sales in those territories.
Aveo's shares fell 26 percent in Tuesday afternoon trading
to $5.48 on Nasdaq. Earlier they fell as low as $5.45.