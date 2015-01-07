CEE MARKETS-Stocks test multi-year high on earnings, OTP beats forecasts
* OTP Bank Q1 earnings beat forecasts, adds to optimism * Budapest stocks near record, Bucharest highest since 2008 * Hungarian debt yields ease on dovish central bank stance By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 12 Central Europe's main stock indices tested multi-year highs on Friday as first-quarter corporate reports showed a rise in profits and an optimistic picture about the region's economies. Budapest led the gains. Its index rose 0.7 percent by 0832 GMT, approa