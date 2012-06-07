TORONTO, June 7 Air Canada and Aveos
have reached an agreement that will help facilitate a sale of
some assets of the bankrupt aircraft maintenance firm, and the
airline promised to offer some service contracts to a buyer of
the Aveos assets.
Aveos Fleet Performance Inc, once the airline's maintenance
division, halted operations in March and laid off roughly 2,600
workers, most of whom were employed at maintenance centers in
Montreal, Winnipeg and Vancouver.
The monitor's report said Air Canada has agreed to waive any
rent on facilities leased by Aveos until Sept. 30. It has also
offered a buyer an exclusive contract for its engine maintenance
business through 2018, in an effort to drum up bids.
"Air Canada has agreed to provide its support and consent to
the assignment of the new engines contract, so long as the
successful purchaser meets Air Canada's requirements," according
to the court filing.
Air Canada, which was Aveos' main customer, filed a motion
in May seeking to terminate its contracts with Aveos. Aveos said
that would curb interest in its asset sale process and the two
sides agreed to negotiate a resolution.
Aveos is seeking to sell its engine, component and airframe
segments independently.
The filing indicates that Aveos has been unable to find a
buyer for its main airframe division, which carries out major
work like hull repairs, window replacements, and corrosion
treatment as well as related inspections.
"The Air Canada agreement results in a higher probability
that both the engines and components business will be sold to a
party that can restart operations as it will have the support of
Air Canada," said the monitor's report.
Canada's biggest airline has itself been struggling with
union disputes and rising costs. It agreed to terms that will
potentially result in certain components work being done at
facilities owned by Aveos, which was once Air Canada's own
in-house maintenance unit.
Laws drawn up ahead of Air Canada's 1988 privatization
require the airline to maintain operations and aircraft-overhaul
centers in Montreal, Winnipeg, Manitoba, and Mississauga,
Ontario.