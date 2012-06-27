June 27 Aveos's airframe division will be broken
up and sold to six different buyers for C$10.8 million ($10.53
million) after a court-appointed monitor was unable to find a
purchaser willing to buy the unit of the bankrupt aircraft
maintenance company as a going concern.
Aveos Fleet Performance Inc, once Air Canada's
maintenance division, halted operations in March and laid off
roughly 2,600 workers, most of whom were employed at maintenance
centers in Montreal, Winnipeg and Vancouver.
Aveos is seeking to sell its engine, component and airframe
segments independently.
Meetings with maintenance and repair businesses in North
America and beyond indicated that Aveos's airframe unit was not
globally competitive and could not lure a buyer to re-start
operations, court-appointed restructuring officer Jonathan
Solursh said.
The airframe division carries out major work like hull
repairs, window replacements, and corrosion treatment as well as
related inspections.
The business will be broken into 24 lots and sold to six
companies, including Quebec-based Discovery Air Technical
Services and Premier Aviation Overhaul Center, Solursh said in
his third restructuring report dated June 26.
Solursh said efforts to sell Aveos' engine maintenance
division had turned out to be complex than initially thought and
more time was needed to finalize it. He would ask the bankruptcy
court to approve one or more transactions on July 26, he said.
Solursh said he was dealing with "multiple parties" on the
division's Air Canada contract.
The deadline for bids for Aveos's component division was
previously extended to July 13. Solursh said there were
"multiple suitors" for this unit, some of whom had indicated
they wanted a contract with Air Canada.