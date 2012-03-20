* Bankruptcy protection granted to April 5
* Employees told not to return to work
* Aveos workers throw stones, eggs at Air Canada staff
* Air Canada must have service centers across Canada
By Leila Lemghalef
MONTREAL, March 20 Workers at the private
company that maintains some of Air Canada's fleet are
still shut out of work and waiting to hear from the company,
their union said on Tuesday.
A brief letter posted on website of Aveos Fleet Performance
Inc told employees not to return to work until further notice.
Bill Trbovich, spokesman for the International Association of
Machinists and Aerospace Workers, confirmed that his members are
not working.
Another letter said the company was laying off all workers
in its airframe division, which carries out major work such as
hull repairs, window replacements, and corrosion treatment as
well as related inspections.
Aveos was granted bankruptcy protection by a Montreal court
on Monday, according to a website put up by its court-appointed
monitor (), prompting
anger from the union and two days of protests outside the
company's Montreal headquarters.
Some 300 protesters demonstrated outside the Aveos office on
Tuesday. Some threw stones at Air Canada workers driving into
the airline's nearby headquarters, while others tossed eggs.
The initial order, issued under Canada's Companies'
Creditors Arrangement Act, the equivalent of a U.S. Chapter 11
filing, wi ll expire on April 5.
Trbovich said more than 1,200 IAMAW members were losing
their jobs, representing the majority of Aveos's staff.
Formed from the in-house maintenance division at Canada's
No. 1 airline, Aveos became an independent company in 2007. It
does maintenance for Air Canada, for Canadian government planes
and for some other airlines. Air Canada said on Monday that a
disruption at Aveos would not affect its day-to-day operations.
Late on Monday Air Canada said it had offered Aveos a
debtor-in-possession financing package, which the airline said
could help Aveos resume some operations. But the package was
similar to one Aveos and its lenders rejected over the weekend.
Neither Aveos nor Air Canada could immediately be reached
for comment.
The Canadian government noted on Monday night that Air
Canada is obliged under the law governing the airline to keep
overhaul stations at special Canadian locations.
"The Air Canada Public Participation Act requires Air Canada
to maintain operational and overhaul centres in Montreal,
Mississauga and Winnipeg," Genevieve Sicard, press secretary to
Transport Minister Denis Lebel, said in an email.