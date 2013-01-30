Russia's Yandex to close offices in Ukraine's Odessa and Kiev -RIA
MOSCOW, June 1 Russia's top search site Yandex has decided to close its offices in the Ukrainian cities of Kiev and Odessa, RIA news agency cited the company as saying on Thursday.
NEW YORK Jan 30 Avery Dennison Corp : * Up 8.2 percent to $39.10 in premarket after results; to sell two businesses to CCL Industries for $500 million
* Ferratum Oyj says Dorval Asset Management now holds 1.1 million shares in Ferratum, representing 5.09% of total issued share capital of Ferratum. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: