* Q4 EPS $0.21 vs $1.06 last yr
* Q4 revenue flat at $1.46 bln
* Sees 2012 adj EPS $1.80-$2.15
Jan 31 Label and office supplies maker
Avery Dennison Corp posted weak fourth-quarter results
on lower margins, sending its shares down 10 percent.
For the quarter ended Dec. 31, the company's net income fell
about 80 percent to $22.2 million. Per-share profit was down to
21 cents from $1.06 a year ago.
The company, whose key competitors include Bemis and
Acco Brands, said revenue was largely flat at $1.46
billion.
Operating margins in its retail branding and information
solutions division, which contributes about a quarter of its
sales, fell to 2.7 percent from 4.5 percent a year ago.
The company forecast adjusted earnings of $1.80 to $2.15 a
share from continuing operations in 2012, up from $1.45 a share
last year.
The company also raised first-quarter dividend by 8 percent
to 27 cents a share.
Shares of the Pasadena, California-based company were at
$25.99 in early trade on the New York Stock Exchange.