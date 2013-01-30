Russia's Yandex to close offices in Ukraine's Odessa and Kiev -RIA
MOSCOW, June 1 Russia's top search site Yandex has decided to close its offices in the Ukrainian cities of Kiev and Odessa, RIA news agency cited the company as saying on Thursday.
Jan 30 Label and specialty packages maker CCL Industries Inc said it would buy two businesses of U.S. label and office supplies maker Avery Dennison Corp for $500 million.
CCL Industries Chief Executive Geoffrey Martin said the acquisition was the largest in the company's history and would take its pro-forma annual revenue above $2 billion for the first time.
* Ferratum Oyj says Dorval Asset Management now holds 1.1 million shares in Ferratum, representing 5.09% of total issued share capital of Ferratum. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: