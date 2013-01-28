RPT-How PPG lost its $29.5 bln bet on Dulux paint
LONDON/AMSTERDAM, June 1 In early March, U.S. paint maker PPG's Chief Executive Michael McGarry flew from Pittsburgh to Amsterdam to take Akzo Nobel boss Ton Buechner for lunch.
LONDON Jan 28 AVEVA Group PLC : * Has continued to perform well during the period with strong cash generation
in the third quarter * Not seen any noticeable shift in the regional trends we reported at our
interim results
LONDON/AMSTERDAM, June 1 In early March, U.S. paint maker PPG's Chief Executive Michael McGarry flew from Pittsburgh to Amsterdam to take Akzo Nobel boss Ton Buechner for lunch.
* Outstanding debt near $4 bln (Adds details from statement, context)