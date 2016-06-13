June 13 Aveva Group Plc said it received a revised, conditional proposal from Schneider Electric , six months after the French company pulled out of a deal buy a majority of the British software maker.

The proposed cash-and-stock deal, if completed, would see Schneider Electric owning a majority equity stake in Aveva, the company said. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)