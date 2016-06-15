June 15 British software maker Aveva Group Plc said on Wednesday that preliminary discussions with Schneider Electric SE had ended, without giving reasons for the termination.

Aveva also said it had applied to the UK Listing Authority for the suspension of its shares on the London Stock Exchange to be lifted.

Aveva said this week that it received a revised, conditional proposal from Schneider Electric, six months after the French company pulled out of a deal to buy a majority of the company. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)