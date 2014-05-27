May 27 British Software developer Aveva Group
, said its full-year profit rose 11 percent due to a
strong organic growth at its Engineering and Design Systems unit
and improved margins.
The Cambridge-based company said adjusted pretax profit rose
to 78.3 million pounds. Revenue rose 8 percent to 237.3 million
pounds.
The company, whose software is used to design power plants,
shipping and oil and gas facilities, said its Engineering and
Design Systems unit saw a 14 percent organic growth on constant
currency basis after it increased its product offerings.
Adjusted profit margin rose to 33.0 percent from 32.1
percent a year earlier.
