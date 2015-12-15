LONDON Dec 15 British data engineering and
design firm Aveva said it terminated a deal with
France's Schneider Electric about a combination of its
own business with the latter's software operations.
The pair agreed a deal in July that would have seen
Schneider pay 550 million pounds towards the issue of new shares
in Aveva to take a 53.5 percent stake in the bigger company.
"Following a period of extensive due diligence the boards of
Aveva and Schneider Electric have been unable to reach
agreement and discussions have been terminated by mutual
consent," Aveva said in a statement on Tuesday.
Aveva said no break fees were payable by either party,
adding that its expectations for the full-year remained the
same.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)