LONDON May 28 British engineering design
software group Aveva on Monday posted a 14 percent rise
in adjusted profit, helped by a strong demand at the end of the
year from the oil and gas industries, increasing its confidence
for the current year.
The group reported adjusted pretax profit of 62.3 million
pounds ($97.4 million) - the market was expecting an average of
60 million pounds - on revenue up 13 percent to 195.9 million
pounds for the year to end-March.
The company, whose software is used to design ships, oil
refineries and nuclear power stations, said it expected a better
performance in China after a restructuring.
Aveva increased its final dividend by 14 percent to 17 pence
a share.