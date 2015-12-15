(Adds further analyst reaction, updates shares)
By Sarah Young and Paul Sandle
LONDON Dec 15 France's Schneider Electric
has pulled out of the planned acquisition of a
majority of Britain's Aveva, saying the two companies
had mutually agreed that the proposed deal would be too risky
and expensive.
Shares in Aveva, a maker of software to design oil rigs,
ships and nuclear power stations, crashed 34 percent to 1,431
pence, despite speculation another bidder could emerge for the
company, which is being hit by weakness in the oil and gas
industries.
Analysts at brokerage Jefferies said another suitor could
come forward, having previously named Siemens as a
potential acquirer, while Investec said the possibility of
further M&A could help support the stock after its initial fall.
Shares in Schneider, which makes electric components and
energy management systems, edged up 0.2 percent to 52.5 euros.
Aveva, founded in 1967 as a spin-off from Cambridge
University, said the talks were called off by mutual consent,
adding that the combination would have been too risky due to the
complex structure of the deal.
"The anticipated uplift in shareholder value was unlikely to
have been realised to the extent previously considered," it
said.
Kepler Cheuvreux analyst William Mackie said calling off the
deal was a good move for Schneider. "It avoids pursuit of a
complex industrial software strategy and consent to a premium
price at a time when Aveva's core markets are experiencing
deteriorating demand."
Aveva and Schneider had in July agreed a deal that would
have involved Schneider paying 550 million pounds towards the
issue of new shares in Aveva, to take a 53.5 percent stake in an
enlarged group also comprising Schneider's software operations.
The tie-up would have reduced Aveva's exposure to oil and
gas markets, source of about 45 percent of its revenue, where
lower oil prices have cut demand for rigs design work.
Under the agreed terms, Aveva shareholders would have
received about 10 pounds a share in cash, brokers said in July,
which combined with a 15 percent profit boost from cost savings
valued the deal at 2,600 pence a share, a 47 percent premium.
The stock's decline on Tuesday left it at a level last seen
in February, having jumped to a four-year high when the deal was
announced.
Aveva said no break fees were payable by either party,
adding its expectations for the full year remained the same.
Lazard had advised Aveva on the deal, while Morgan
Stanley and Ondra Partners advised Schneider.
