BRIEF-CSG Systems International says Time Warner Master Subscriber Management Agreement amended - SEC Filing
* Says Time Warner Agreement, which covers Time Warner customer accounts serviced by CSG and now owned by Charter amended - SEC Filing
Sept 12 Aveva Group Plc
* Impact on revenue in first half from currency and phasing of these rental renewals is expected to be approximately £14 million
* Group's reported first half revenue is expected to be in range of £84-90 million, dependent on timing of contract signings.
* First half results are expected to show a material impact from effects of currency and timing of key global epc rental renewals, as noted at time of q1 ims Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Time Warner Agreement, which covers Time Warner customer accounts serviced by CSG and now owned by Charter amended - SEC Filing
* CSRA INC- AWARDED A NEW, $57 MILLION TASK ORDER BY ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE OF U.S. COURTS