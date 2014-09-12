Sept 12 Aveva Group Plc

* Impact on revenue in first half from currency and phasing of these rental renewals is expected to be approximately £14 million

* Group's reported first half revenue is expected to be in range of £84-90 million, dependent on timing of contract signings.

* First half results are expected to show a material impact from effects of currency and timing of key global epc rental renewals, as noted at time of q1 ims Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: