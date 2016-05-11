BRIEF-Nafais Holding sells stake in Educational Holding Group
* Sells entire stake representing 80.5 million shares in Educational Holding to Boubyan Petrochemical at 300 fils per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2ri4Xdr) Further company coverage:
May 11 Avex Group Holdings Inc :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary will establish a new joint venture with Yahoo Japan Corp
* Says the new joint venture will be engaged in the ticket sales service business in Tokyo, Japan
* Says the new joint venture will be capitalized at 490 million yen in all
* Says the subsidiary and Yahoo Japan Corp will hold 49 percentage and 51 percentage stakes in the joint venture, respectively
* Says effective date May 16
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/oAn9Xn
* The Buckle Inc reports first quarter net income and announces the planned retirement of senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer