BRIEF-Nafais Holding sells stake in Educational Holding Group
* Sells entire stake representing 80.5 million shares in Educational Holding to Boubyan Petrochemical at 300 fils per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2ri4Xdr) Further company coverage:
May 11 Avex Group Holdings Inc :
* Says Shigekazu Takeuchi will resign from the position of Chief Financial Officer
* Says effective date June 24
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3kH5Lh
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* The Buckle Inc reports first quarter net income and announces the planned retirement of senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer